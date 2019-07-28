NORFOLK, Va. — Sailors on the supply ship the USNS John Lenthall returned home to Norfolk Sunday afternoon after a seven-month deployment.

It was a long-awaited reunion for many families.

Earl Huff returned home alongside 77 other sailors and crew aboard the supply ship. He was met by his wife.

“We were away seven months. It was supposed to be six but we extended another month. Left in December and just got back today,” Huff said.

His wife Pamela said, “I’m so excited. We call each other every day, we see each other on the video call. it seems like he was just home.”

The John Lenthall served primarily in the eastern Mediterranean sea, supporting the USS Arlington.

One crew member described the trip as a "vacation" but a few others said they're glad to be back.

“I’m going to get something to eat," Kate Schmid said. "Then I get my car!"