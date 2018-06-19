NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Family members confirmed with 13News Now that the body that was recovered in Ocean View Monday night is that of 12-year-old Davieon Askew.

According to a tweet, Norfolk Police say first responders recovered a body from the water near Ocean View Fishing Pier, not far from where Davieon went missing.

Dispatchers received an emergency call shortly before 9 p.m. after someone spotted a body floating in the water at the pier.

First responders arrived and recovered the unidentified body from the water.

Authorities will release the identity pending official identification.

Update: First responders have recovered a body from the water near Ocean View Fishing Pier. The identity of the deceased will be released pending official identification. More details to follow. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 19, 2018

Detectives are classifying this case as an undetermined death.

Davieon Askew

Police ended the search for the 12-year-old Davieon Askew who went missing Saturday evening.

According to Norfolk Fire Rescue, he was swimming with two friends when they started struggling in the water.

READ MORE: Search suspended for missing 12-year-old boy in Ocean View

The family was able to reach two of the children, but not Davieon.

13News Now spoke with his family Monday following the suspension of the search.

Davieon is originally from North Carolina but came to Ocean View for a belated birthday celebration.

