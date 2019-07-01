NORFOLK, Va. — A family escaped from a house fire overnight in Norfolk.

It happened in the 1400 block of Gabriel Drive just before midnight. Arriving firefighters found the single-story home engulfed in flames. It was brought under control at 12:32 a.m.

We're told two adults and two children, 17- and 11-year-old boys, made it out safely. However, they'll need to find a new place to stay.

The family found refuge with the Freeman family, their neighbors two doors down.

Wardell Freeman Senior said, "First we had smoke. Then I heard 'Boom! Boom!' [The] fire just started busting out of each room.”

Evelyn Freeman said when they noticed the fire, they warned other neighbors and called 911.

Freeman said the older son helped rescue his sibling. “He said the first thing he did was he went to get his brother, his younger brother and he grabbed his brother out of the house.”

Once she saw the kids, Evelyn told 13News Now she wanted to invite them to stay at their place, because she didn't want them feeling the hurt that comes with watching the place their living in, burn down.

“They were in my heart," said Wardell. "I let them know I’m here for them. If I can do anything to help them, I’ll help them.”

The American Red Cross is helping the family out.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

