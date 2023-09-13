Family members, friends pay tribute to slain NSU student

The 20-year-old from Maryland died following a shooting near the NSU campus on September 2. Norfolk police officers have not yet arrested anyone in the case.

NORFOLK, Va. — The legacy of a beloved Norfolk State University (NSU) student lives on. Family, friends and people in the community gathered to celebrate Jahari George.

Wednesday night, loved ones said a parking issue at the school forced Jahari be out on a side street where he was shot late at night.

They described him as a beacon of light and hope.

"I want Jahari remembered as someone who cared about his impact on people and the community," said TeAnna George, Jahari's mother.

The junior engineering major from Maryland attended NSU, where was a Presidential Scholar and part of the Robert C. Nusbaum Honors College.

Among other roles, he most recently served as the public relations manager for 2023-2024 Student Government Association.

Friends, like Sterling Bailey, Jr., recalled fond memories.

"Jahari was a man of intelligence, of love, of friendship, of care," said Bailey.

Norfolk police said Jahari died after officers found him shot in the area of Gate House Road after 11 p.m. on September 2.

"Just four months shy of his 21st birthday," said TeAnna. "He was not out partying. He was not hanging out in the streets. While, it was considered off-campus, Jahari was parked outside his dorm."

TeAnna said her son parked on a side street near his dorm because of a parking issue on campus.

She also could not help but think of a deadly off-campus shooting around the same time last year that claimed life of another Norfolk State student, 19-year-old Angelia McKnight.

"This shouldn't have happened. There should have been some proactive measures taken after the last situation, instead of everybody being reactive right now," said TeAnna.

While demanding justice, the George family plans to fight for change to improve safety and curb violence.

"I refuse to have anybody else feel like this," said TeAnna.

13News Now checked in about the case again with the Norfolk Police Department on Wednesday evening.

A public information officer said there are no updates in the case, meaning no one has been arrested yet in connection to Jahari's murder nearly two weeks since the shooting.