Family of Asia Cowell, missing 17-year-old from Norfolk, 'mourns her loss'

NORFOLK, Va. — The family of a missing 17-year-old girl, Asia Cowell, sent out a release Friday to say she had died.

Norfolk Police have not released any updates to Cowell's search yet. The family is asking for privacy, so they can mourn.

A spokesperson for the family shared this message from her loved ones:

Our hearts are tremendously heavy. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear, sweet Asia Cowell. We wish to thank the entire Hampton Roads community, and beyond, for all of the love and support shown over the past three weeks. There aren’t enough words to express our gratitude for each one of you. Asia brought us all together and we will work tirelessly to continue her legacy of love. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this difficult time.

The family's message said they would be hosting a candlelight vigil to remember her life on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. The public vigil would be held at the track behind Granby High School in Norfolk.

Attendees are asked to wear face masks, to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.