NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Davieon Craig Askew’s family is not giving up hope that they will find the 12-year old little boy.

Davieon went missing out in the water near the Ocean View Pier on Saturday evening. According to Norfolk Fire Rescue, he was swimming with two friends when they started struggling in the water.

The family was able to reach two of the children, but not Davieon.

Rescue crews searched the waters until 2 a.m. Sunday morning, using helicopters, boats, scuba diving, and other technology in an attempt to locate the boy.

They started the search again at 7 a.m. Sunday morning until the Norfolk Police Department called off the search that afternoon.

Davieon’s aunt, Terika Askew, drove to Ocean View Saturday night after she heard what happened. She’s still going back there each day in the hopes he is found.

“We just want him to be able to come home so we can put him to rest,” said Askew. Askew says that Davieon didn’t know how to swim, but she hopes he is found.

“We’re not big swimmers or anything, we couldn’t even come into the water and search ourselves if we wanted to,” said Askew.

The 7th grader is from Aulander, North Carolina, but he was visiting Ocean View with his godmother and friends as a belated birthday celebration.

Askew can’t bear to leave and go back home without him.

“I know that when I leave here, I feel like I’m leaving him alone, and that’s why I keep coming back,” said Askew. Askew says that Davieon was a friendly, good-natured boy, who everyone liked.

“Friendly, lovable, enjoy his friends, so the crew that he was with, that was his little group of friends.”

With the search called off by Norfolk Police, Askew just hopes that locals in the area will search for her nephew.

“For the locals that are water active or on the beach...if he happens to come to shore, you know, just let somebody know. Just be on the lookout,” says Askew.

