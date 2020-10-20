Family of murdered Norfolk teen Asia Cowell desperate for answers

It’s been almost a month since 17-year-old Asia Cowell’s body was found in Newport News. She disappeared from Norfolk on September 7.

NORFOLK, Va. — Family and friends of Asia Cowell said they don’t want her case to be forgotten.

On Tuesday, her aunt sat down with 13News Now in hopes to get justice for her niece.

“She’s missed by me of course. She’s missed by everybody because she added so much joy and enrichment and enlightenment and positivity to our lives,” Tatina Cowell explained.

Her family is dealing with an unimaginable loss.

Tatina said she and her family are still searching for answers. They want to know what happened between the date Asia disappeared and the day police found her body.

She explained, “Detectives have asked us to just be patient and that’s what’s hard, is there are so many questions. I don’t know why this happened so it’s like dealing with this void and dealing with all these questions and not having the answers yet.”

Tatina believes someone knows those answers. She hopes they come forward and share what they know with police.

“A great soul was taken away. A beautiful soul was taken away, a child everyone loved was taken away and we just need you to call, stop sleeping on it, just call. It won’t hurt,” she explained.