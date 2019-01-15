NORFOLK, Va. — On Sunday morning a Norfolk mother was killed when she lost control of her car while driving along Interstate 64, crashing into the jersey wall head-on. Family and friends of 27-year-old Stephanie Jefferson are urging the community to listen to their story in hopes they can prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.

“Just something about Stephanie, you can never have a bad day as long as she is involved in your life,” said best friend Destiny Lopez

“She was a great mother, she was a great wife, she was a great friend,” said husband Montel Jefferson.

“Her witty, funny, attitude toward life, she loved everybody, she is a very people person” said her stepfather, Chuck Mapes.

According to police, Jefferson was speeding and not wearing a seat belt at the time of the deadly crash.

“She rushed to get back home to her children just like any mother would, to make sure her kids were ok and hadn’t woken up,” said Lopez.

At home, Jefferson and her husband, Montel Jefferson, have six children, including a set of three-year-old twins.

“And they are going to wonder what is going on with mom and I’m going to let them know when the time comes that mom is in a better place,” said Montel Jefferson.

Jefferson’s family believes the rainy weather was also a factor in the crash. They want people at home to learn from her death.

“Anything can happen in a blink of an eye,” said Mapes. “And we learned that the hard way. If anyone can learn from our sorrow and pain, learn: slow down, slow down during the weather,” said Mapes.

Stephanie Jefferson’s family has set up a gofundme account to help pay for funeral costs.