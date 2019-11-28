NORFOLK, Va. — For a local family, the holiday season brings some sadness after several family members died in recent years.

On Thanksgiving, this family is turning their loss into motivation to help others. They spent the Thanksgiving feeding community members for free.

“I just wanted to give back. I just wanted to show that. Though everything we have been through, it doesn’t make you bitter. It makes us better,” explained Patricia Epps.

Epps and her family have gone through a lot in the past two years. After losing two family members, Patricia Epps also lost her brother to gun violence back in July. Someone shot and killed Rodney Epps at the Happy Shopper Gas Station and Convenience Store.

“We have some dark days and there had been some crying days, but I still lift my head up because I want everybody to see that the situation, I’m in, God is bigger than that. It brings me over everything I am going through,” Epps said.

On Thanksgiving, the family served dozens of people free meals for anyone who wanted it. They had Turkey, potatoes, green beans and dessert.

“It’s a blessing because many people don’t have nothing to eat today,” said Frank Draughan.

“I hope that what we are doing will show people that there are good people in the world because you are homeless, you don’t have to be hungry today. We are here to give you what you need,” Epps said.

