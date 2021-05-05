Fans who get vaccinated at Norfolk Tides opening game day will receive free ticket voucher

The vaccinations will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at at Harbor Park on May 18.

NORFOLK, Va. — Fans attending the Norfolk Tides opening game day May 18 can receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot and a ticket voucher for any 2021 home game.

The Tides organization, the city of Norfolk, FEMA, the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Emergency Management are teaming up to offer the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to fans attending the game at Harbor Park.

The vaccinations will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fans who want to get vaccinated should enter at the Hits at the Park entrance near the first base gate.

No appointments are necessary but pre-registration is available here: https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/2659325109

“We are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Harbor Park and are proud to be working with FEMA, along with the Virginia Department of Health, to offer the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to fans attending our opening night game on Tuesday, May 18,” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory.