NORFOLK, Va. — You don't have to go to Paris or New York to see a fashion show.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is hosting a Fashion Funds the Cure event at MacArthur Center on Saturday, September 28 at 2 p.m.

The fashion show will highlight the latest fashions from Dillard’s and will feature three segments: during the first segment of the show, the audience will meet each featured pediatric cancer patient and learn about their hobbies and interests.

The second segment will showcase the latest trends of the season.

As a finale, each featured model will walk dressed as what they want to be when they grow up, walking with someone from that profession. The uplifting finale will be staged with music that complements each child’s dream.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Tickets are still available for the event. You can buy a ticket by clicking here or by calling 813-269-0955.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.