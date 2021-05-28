Motorcyclist killed in accident on Norfolk's Granby Street

Authorities say the accident happened in the 6200 block of Granby Street, near Afton Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Norfolk late Thursday night.

Authorities say the accident happened in the 6200 block of Granby Street, near Afton Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word on if any other vehicles were involved in the crash, or what may have led to the accident.

As of midnight, southbound traffic lanes on Granby Street are shut down as Norfolk Police continue their investigation.