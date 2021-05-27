Police investigate deadly shooting in Norfolk

A male was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Paul Jones Lane on Thursday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say a person is dead following a shooting on Thursday night.

According to Norfolk Police, they received a report of a shooting in the 6600 block of Paul Jones Lane shortly before 9:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a male had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor told 13News Now reporter Allison Bazzle she thought she was hearing fireworks and called in a noise complaint. She said it then got quiet and as she went outside, she then heard gunshots about a block away.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any possible suspects. The victim's age was also not released.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.