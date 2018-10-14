NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A deadly shooting Friday on Ocean Avenue led to a barricade situation in Norfolk on Saturday, police officials said.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received multiple calls for gunshots heard in the 100 block of W. Ocean Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

An investigation led police to the 8700 block of Commodore Drive where a car matching the description of the suspect's car was found.

The owner of the car was inside the home.

The Norfolk Police Negotiation Team attempted to make contact with the man inside the house.

Around 12:25 p.m. Saturday, the man was found dead inside the residence.

His body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the exact cause of death, officials said.

Detectives have not released a motive or the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask for anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

