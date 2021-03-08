Federal corruption, bribery trial of former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe begins

Bob McCabe, who served as the sheriff of Norfolk for many years, is accused of corruption and bribery during his time in office.

Nearly two years after his indictment on federal corruption and bribery charges, former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe's trial started Tuesday.

McCabe was accused of defrauding the people of Norfolk through a bribery scheme.

Federal investigators said McCabe and Gerard Boyle engaged in an illicit quid pro quo relationship while McCabe was sheriff.

During most of the time covered in the indictment, Boyle was the Chief Executive Officer of Correct Care Solutions, a company that he founded and which contracted with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to provide medical services to the inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

The allegations outlined in the indictment state that between about January 2004 and December 2016, Boyle gave McCabe cash, provided travel, a loan, entertainment, gift cards, personal gifts, and made campaign contributions to McCabe. The accusation is that the gifts were in exchange for official actions that favored Boyle’s company with the medical services contract. That included contract extensions and renewals, as well as inside bidding information.

McCabe said he is not guilty of the charges brought against him.