Feeling creative? The Chrysler Museum of Art is holding its second annual 'Bake Off'

There are prizes up for grabs if you want to enter the competition. All of the pieces should be edible and based on artwork in the museum.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chrysler Art Museum is holding its second annual holiday bake-off, and this year it’s entirely virtual.

It’s simple. You have to bake a cake or make a dessert, based on a piece of art in the museum. There are prizes up for grabs.

Director of the Chrysler Museum of Art, Erik Neil said it's a fun way for everyone to get creative.

“As far as I’m concerned, they can bake anything. Theoretically, it’s something you can eat,” Neil said. “The people who are really good at this, they really – they’re like professionals and they do things with sugar and make sculptures.”

If you’re not an expert, don’t worry, you can still enter to win. There are three categories that include, one for professionals, one for kids and one for the amateur holiday baker.

If you want to participate, first you have to get inspired and pick a piece of art to recreate.

“We are actually open. You can come visit the Chrysler, we’ve got our protocols and we ask you to wear a mask," Neil said.

The museum is free and the entire Chrysler collection is also online. Once you've picked out your favorite piece, you’ve got to make it.

Neil said it’s not a bad way to spend time indoors during the pandemic.

“You know, going with the trends, the TV shows, and especially now, we’re all doing a lot of more baking and really seems to be something we want to do,” he said. “We try to keep an open mind and think that we’re an art museum, and we love creativity and we love artistic production of one sort of another.”

The first-prize winner of each category will receive a cake stand, handmade by an artist from the Chrysler Museum Perry Glass Studio, as well as a Chrysler gift card.

Each runner-up will receive a museum membership for their household and a gift card to use at the Chrysler Museum and Glass Studio.