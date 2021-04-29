Norfolk concerts bring a taste of normalcy back to the community

Festevents runs the concerts and requires that guests social distance and wear a mask.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday Governor Ralph Northam announced changes to the mask mandate in order to bring the Commonwealth in line with new CDC guidelines.

It finally feels like things are starting to get back to normal! Concerts are even picking back up in Norfolk.

“The pandemic put salsa dancing pretty much on hold for the entire year, so I haven’t been able to dance,” said concertgoer Will Yara. “So, it feels good to see a band again.”

Yara busted moves with friends he’s missed. They all got together Thursday at Town Point Park for a Latin concert.

“I haven’t seen them in almost a whole year, so it feels good to see them again and come out to enjoy time out here,” Yara said.

People filled the park to take advantage of the free show.

“We don’t get this that often in this area, so just having this is like having a little piece of home back,” said concertgoer Carmen Vinas.

Norfolk Festevents runs the concerts and requires that guests social distance and wear a mask.

“If that is where we need to start, then that is fine,” Vinas said. “It’s getting better.”

Most people said they don’t mind the requirements in exchange for a taste of normalcy.

“It’s warm outside,” said concertgoer Shelley Sutton. “I am wanting to start living again.”

Fortunately, restrictions in Virginia are getting a little lighter.

You still have to wear a mask at crowded events like concerts, but following new CDC guidance, Northam now says you don’t have to wear a mask outdoors when you are alone or in small gatherings, if you are fully vaccinated.

“I think that is very good, it shows we are progressing, and it shows a commitment to safety,” said concertgoer David Franklin.

Concertgoers said they are happy to see the changes.

“I have my mask always,” said concertgoer Sandy Wilson. “It’s like my credit card, it goes with me everywhere. If it gets crowded, I’ll put it on.”

They are hopeful it means they can keep jamming out all summer long.

“It’s been a long time,” Yara said.

The governor hopes to roll back even more restrictions on May 15, ahead of the summer.