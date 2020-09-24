Festevents begins socially-distant concert series at Town Point Park

Festevents has begun its "Thank Goodness We're Open" concert series, complete with some safety changes.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's something we haven't seen in months: a public event in Town Point Park!

Only 250 people are allowed to come to a concert because of COVID-19 restrictions and any guest coming to an event must wear a mask, and stay inside their social distancing circle.

Staff will be going around making sure people are following the rules and staying safe.

Festevents will have concerts and events every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, weather permitting. Other events include a family trivia event and a movie night on Saturday.

If you do want to attend one of the events all guests have to pre-register online. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Tickets are $10 per show and can be ordered online.

Norfolk Festevents offered the following guidelines for people interested in attending: