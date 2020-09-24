Festevents begins socially-distant concert series at Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. — It's something we haven't seen in months: a public event in Town Point Park!
Festevents has begun its "Thank Goodness We're Open" concert series, complete with some safety changes.
Only 250 people are allowed to come to a concert because of COVID-19 restrictions and any guest coming to an event must wear a mask, and stay inside their social distancing circle.
Staff will be going around making sure people are following the rules and staying safe.
Festevents will have concerts and events every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, weather permitting. Other events include a family trivia event and a movie night on Saturday.
If you do want to attend one of the events all guests have to pre-register online. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Tickets are $10 per show and can be ordered online.
Norfolk Festevents offered the following guidelines for people interested in attending:
- Wear a mask or face-covering! Only guests with a face covering will be permitted into the event. Masks or face coverings are required at all times except while eating or drinking.
- Stay in your circle! Guests are required to remain in their designated social circle except when purchasing food and beverages or when using the restroom. In order to keep all guests at a safe distance, each social circle is limited to up to four people. Gathering at the bar, food truck, or stage will not be permitted. Food and beverages are to be enjoyed your social circles.
- Don’t wait to register! The concerts are capped at 250 guests and attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests must pre-register for the events and reserve their designated social circle online.
- Have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms? Guests with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, will not be permitted into the event.
- Feel free to bring a chair and refreshments! Guests are permitted to bring in a chair or blanket to relax in your social circle. Guests are also permitted to bring in a personal cooler with food and non-alcoholic beverages.
- No pets allowed, in accordance with state guidelines.