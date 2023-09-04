Filipino-American Heritage Day at Harbor Park stages a comeback

The Norfolk Tides played as Norfolk Lumpia during the Saturday game against the Gwinnett Stripers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Filipino American-Heritage Day at Harbor Park returned for a night filled with food, festivities and familiar faces.

Grammy-award winning music producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Chad Hugo threw the first pitch. Best known for his work as part of The Neptunes with close friend Pharrell Williams and the band N.E.R.D., Hugo is a proud 757 native and Filipino-American.

Despite the cold and rainy weather, Harbor Park welcomed spectators for a game against the Gwinnett Stripers. The home team would end up victorious, with a score of 21-2.

"Norfolk sets their Orioles affiliate franchise record with 21 runs! They also tied their all-time franchise record with 11 runs in the 5th inning," a post on Twitter stated in part.

Celebrating Filipino-American heritage at Harbor Park (@NorfolkTides) tonight: Check out @ChadHugo throwing the first pitch! Huge thanks to @chloe1ove for sharing this video with @13NewsNow. pic.twitter.com/iVUu3P1csE — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) April 9, 2023

On Saturday, the Norfolk Tides even changed its name, as players took to the field as Norfolk Lumpia, an ode to Filipino culture and the popular dish.

Tonight we take the field as the Norfolk Lumpia for Filipino-American Heritage Night 🇵🇭 Along with the alternate... Posted by Norfolk Tides on Saturday, April 8, 2023

Speaking of which, there were multiple local vendors selling lumpia, along with other food and drinks in the concourse.

Performers kept the energy high in the ballpark. Groups also paid tribute with traditional dances.

Some people walked away with themed merchandise, like t-shirts and baseball caps, commemorating the event. Jerseys were sold out.

A portion of ticket proceeds will go to benefit local Filipino associations and organizations, event organizers said.

Prior to the festivities at the ballpark, several vendors took part in a market event at Selden Market in Downtown Norfolk.