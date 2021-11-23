7 people displaced after electrical fire at apartment complex in Norfolk

Firefighters said two power strips that were connected under a bed caused an electrical spark. That's always a big fire hazard.

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of people was forced to leave their home Tuesday morning after it caught on fire.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire-Rescue said they received a call around 5:30 a.m. about a fire that had broken out at an apartment complex on 7715 Restmere Road.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames coming from the first floor of the four-unit complex.

Crews said the fire reached the second floor, causing damage to both levels.

Firefighters had the fire under control just before 6:15 a.m. They said no one was hurt from the incident, but seven people who had been living in the building were displaced.

The Red Cross is helping those residents with relocation arrangements.

Officials said the fire was caused by two power strips connected together under a bed, that had an electrical spark. They warned people that there's always a fire hazard when you connect two power strips together.