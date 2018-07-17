NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire that broke out near a Navy ship that was undergoing repairs on Tuesday morning.

The USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, is in drydock for repairs and maintenance at General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk shipyard. Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the source of the fire is some dust collection equipment alongside the ship. Firefighters report the Mesa Verde itself is undamaged.

There is no word on any injuries at this time, or what may have sparked the fire.

PHOTOS: Fire near USS Mesa Verde in drydock

PHOTOS: Fire near USS Mesa Verde in dry dock Photo courtesy Angela Hendricks Mello 01 / 06 Photo courtesy Angela Hendricks Mello 01 / 06

According to a press release from General Dynamics, repairs are being made to Mesa Verde's engine, as well as additional maintenance issues on the ship. Mesa Verde went into drydock back in May, and repairs are expected to be complete within 12 months.

© 2018 WVEC