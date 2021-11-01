Crews battle apartment complex fire in Ghent section of Norfolk

A fire broke out at an apartment complex located in the 900 block of Greenway Court. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Emergency crews are working on the scene where a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Ghent early Monday morning.

Dispatch said Norfolk Fire-Rescue was called Monday, Nov. 1, just after 4:30 a.m. about a fire in the 900 block of Greenway Court. This is located just two blocks away from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The incident went from being a two-alarm to a three-alarm fire.

Medics were also called to the scene to assist, but there is no word at this time if anyone was taken to the hospital.

13News Now is working to get more information as it becomes available. Fire officials have not released any other details at this time.

We are following developments with a 3-alarm fire to an apartment building in West Ghent. Multiple crews are on the scene to fill us in on #13NewsNow Daybreak. #13Daybreakers pic.twitter.com/hCb3128AUu — Craig Moeller 13News Now (@13CraigMoeller) November 1, 2021