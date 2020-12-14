9 people displaced, one possibly injured after house fire breaks out in Denby Park area of Norfolk

Fire crews responded to a structure fire in a residential neighborhood located in the Denby Park area off Van Patten Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of people were forced to leave the house and one was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out on Monday near Denby Park.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said they responded to a fire that broke out off Van Patten Road on Monday right around 3:30 p.m. When they got to the home they found heavy smoke and flames.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out by 4 p.m.

There were 10 people in the building and one of those individuals was sent to the hospital to be treated for possible injuries, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.