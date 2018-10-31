NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire at a vacant house Wednesday morning, an official said.

Fire units responded to a residential fire at 726 Mayfield Avenue around 4:47 a.m.

Crews found heavy fire through the roof of a one-story residence.

The house was vacant and not occupied.

The cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s Office. No one was injured.

