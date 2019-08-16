NORFOLK, Va. — A fire damaged Volcano Sushi and China Bistro in Norfolk on Friday morning.

Crews were out at the restaurant after they were called around 6:56 a.m. of a fire inside the building in the 300 block of W. 21st Street, dispatch confirmed.

As of 8 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

There is no information yet on the severity of damage to the restaurant.

