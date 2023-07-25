Fire in apartment in Norfolk leaves at least one person looking for a place to stay

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in a Norfolk apartment means the resident will need to find another place to stay.



According to a Norfolk Fire Rescue spokesperson, their personnel responded to a reported fire on Sheryl Drive, just off W. Little Creek Rd. a few blocks from Wards Corner, at around 7:50 p.m. When they got there they saw smoke coming from the first floor of an eight-unit building.



After entering the building, fire crews found the fire in the kitchen. Crews were able to contain the fire to that apartment, although there was minor smoke damage to adjacent units.



The cause was determined to be "unattended cooking." There were working smoke detectors in the apartment, which alerted the resident, who got out without any injuries.



The spokesperson said they were not yet sure how many people besides the one occupant of the unit where the fire occurred will be displaced from their homes.