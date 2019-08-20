NORFOLK, Virginia — Fire crews were able to contain flames that broke out at a home in Norfolk Monday night.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire started at a home in the 3600 block of Pamlico Circle shortly before 6:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: Norfolk house fire displaces four people

Investigators found the cause of the blaze to be electrical in nature.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but that person is expected to be discharged. Four people altogether were displaced from the home.