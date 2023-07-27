x
Norfolk

No one hurt in Norfolk duplex fire

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, which was started by cooking in the kitchen of one of the duplex units.
Credit: Norfolk Fire-Rescue

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were displaced following a fire in Norfolk on Thursday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said crews were called to a residence just before 7 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Cape Henry Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a duplex. The fire was contained to the kitchen and was brought under control at 7:11. The second duplex unit was not affected by the fire.

No one was hurt, but an adult and child have been displaced. Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the Red Cross was not needed to assist the tenants.

Investigators said the fire was caused by cooking.

