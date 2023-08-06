Fire in Norfolk townhome displaces residents

According to a spokesman from Norfolk Fire Rescue, the fire happened on Greenplain Road around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents are out of their Norfolk townhome after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from Norfolk Fire Rescue, the fire started around 2:04 p.m. When crews arrived, they discovered it was a bedroom fire.

The fire was under control by 2:36 p.m., according to the department.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and nobody was injured. The occupants will be displaced, but the department says it's unknown if they will need Red Cross assistance.