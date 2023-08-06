x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Fire in Norfolk townhome displaces residents

According to a spokesman from Norfolk Fire Rescue, the fire happened on Greenplain Road around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com
File image

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents are out of their Norfolk townhome after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon. 

According to a spokesperson from Norfolk Fire Rescue, the fire started around 2:04 p.m. When crews arrived, they discovered it was a bedroom fire. 

The fire was under control by 2:36 p.m., according to the department.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and nobody was injured. The occupants will be displaced, but the department says it's unknown if they will need Red Cross assistance. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Norfolk's 'Fuse Fest' aims to bring community together through unity and spirit

Before You Leave, Check This Out