NORFOLK, Va. — An electric pole exploded causing a fire in front of Granby High School Thursday morning, Norfolk Fire Battalion Chief Harry Worley said.

Fire crews are waiting for Dominion Energy to service the pole, Worley said.

He said the high school wasn't evacuated.

13News Now contacted Norfolk Public Schools to confirm whether the high school was not evacuated.

Worley also said there was a bomb threat phoned in about the time of the electric pole explosion.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.