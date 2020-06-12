Firefighters respond to commercial high-rise fire in Downtown Norfolk

Norfolk Fire-Rescue was called to a 2-alarm fire at a 14-story building on Main Street and said smoke was found on several floors.

NORFOLK, Va. — Fire marshalls are investigating a fire that broke out at a 14-story building in the Downtown Norfolk area.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue received the call to a 2-alarm commercial fire at a high-rise on Main Street Sunday morning.

C shift crews working a 2-alarm commercial fire on Main Street. On arrival they found smoke on several floors, and sprinkler activation, which extinguished the fire. They continue to work to remove smoke from the building as Fire Marshals investigate. Strong work! pic.twitter.com/YnDZmalX72 — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) December 6, 2020

The following engines, ladders and cars responded to the fire:

Engines: 01,02, 06, 07, 08, 10

Ladders: 01, 07, 08, 10, R01, M01, M02, M08, M04, BC01, BC03, FMO

Cars: 1 and 5

The call originally came in as a fire alarm, fire marshalls said.