Firefighters respond to commercial high-rise fire in Downtown Norfolk

Norfolk Fire-Rescue was called to a 2-alarm fire at a 14-story building on Main Street and said smoke was found on several floors.
Credit: Norfolk Fire-Rescue
NORFOLK, Va. — Fire marshalls are investigating a fire that broke out at a 14-story building in the Downtown Norfolk area.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue received the call to a 2-alarm commercial fire at a high-rise on Main Street Sunday morning.

The following engines, ladders and cars responded to the fire:

Engines: 01,02, 06, 07, 08, 10

Ladders: 01, 07, 08, 10, R01, M01, M02, M08, M04, BC01, BC03, FMO

Cars: 1 and 5

The call originally came in as a fire alarm, fire marshalls said.

When the first units arrived at the scene it found smoke on a lot of floors and the sprinkler system had been activated on those floors. Firefighters said the sprinklers coming on helped to put out the fire. 

   

