Firefighters respond to commercial high-rise fire in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Fire marshalls are investigating a fire that broke out at a 14-story building in the Downtown Norfolk area.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue received the call to a 2-alarm commercial fire at a high-rise on Main Street Sunday morning.
The call originally came in as a fire alarm, fire marshalls said.
When the first units arrived at the scene it found smoke on a lot of floors and the sprinkler system had been activated on those floors. Firefighters said the sprinklers coming on helped to put out the fire.