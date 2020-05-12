Firefighters battle multiple fires across Norfolk

Crews faced four different fires at nearly the same time across the city on Friday, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

NORFOLK, Va. — It was a very busy day for Norfolk Fire-Rescue, as firefighters were called out to battle multiple fires across the city, at almost the exact same time.

The first incident was a structure fire in Huntersville. One firefighter at this scene had to be taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were displaced and no one else was hurt.

A second fire was then reported in the Estabrook Park area of the city, where crews were able to quickly bring it under control. No one was hurt in this fire, but nine people now need a place to stay.

Then a short time after that fire, a TFC recycling truck caught fire in the Lafayette section of Norfolk.

That was then followed by yet another structure fire, this time in East Ocean View. Crews were able to quickly extinguish this one, but five residents were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating all four incidents.