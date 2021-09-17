Crews respond to overnight house fire on Philpotts Road in Norfolk

Fire crews were seen battling a fire inside a home located on 800 Philpotts Road Friday around 1 a.m. That's near Tidewater Drive.

Dispatch said firefighters received a call Friday, Sept. 17, just before 1 a.m. about a house fire that happened on 800 Philpotts Road.

Firefighters were seen inside the home, battling the fire.

There's no word at this time on how the fire got started or if there were residents at home during the incident.