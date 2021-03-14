Firefighters respond to apartment fire on Chesapeake Blvd in Norfolk

Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex located on Chesapeake Blvd. Sunday afternoon.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to an apartment Sunday afternoon that could initialluy led to a second alarm being called.

According to a Norfolk Fire Department spokesperson, this was called a working fire at about 3:30 p.m., and the fire was declared under control by just before 4 p.m.

They called a second alarm because the fire was in a tightly packed apartment complex, but the spokesperson said it didn't appear that the additional units were needed.

They said the fire appears to have started on the exterior of one of the buildings, then extended into the interior of a couple of apartments.