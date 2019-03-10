NORFOLK, Va. — The first-of-its-kind cruise ship arrived in Norfolk on Thursday morning.

The state-of-the-art Scenic Eclipse is stopping at Nauticus's Decker Half Moone Center.

It's the world's first Discovery Yacht with two helicopters and a six-person submarine.

The luxury ocean cruiser was christened by Academy Award winner Helen Mirren in New York City on September 10, 2019.

