Multiple flights at Norfolk International Airport and Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport are canceled due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport website flight tracker lists quite a few departure flights that have been canceled.

Check the full list here: https://flyphf.com/flights/

Norfolk International Airport's website flight tracker also lists multiple flights that have been canceled.

View the flight tracker here.

