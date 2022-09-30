Flooding, wind focus of Norfolk emergency response after Ian's remnants impact area

Though flooding was an expected concern, Norfolk's emergency response director said city crews are also turning their attention to a new threat: wind.

NORFOLK, Va. — Flooding is a major concern in Norfolk.

High water covered streets and disrupted commutes in parts of the city Friday.

Emergency response crews worked overtime to limit the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

13News Now witnessed multiple vehicles stalled at the intersection of Memorial Place and Grace Street, in the Hague section of Norfolk.

Floodwater reached just below the knee of 13News Now reporter Eugene Daniel, and almost covered a fire hydrant.

Drivers… if you see flooding, don’t risk it!

It only takes a few inches to stall your car.



My colleague and I helped push two stalled vehicles out of water in #Norfolk today, and later returned to find a stranded U-Haul truck.



It’s not worth it! #13NewsNow #Ian pic.twitter.com/oBDByB9bzc — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) September 30, 2022

City leaders encourage people to be safe.

“Please don’t drive in the floodwaters," said Jim Redick, Norfolk's emergency response director.

People in the area are no strangers to flooding, but still dread the inconvenience.

“You avoid this area at all costs," agreed Megan Keogh, of Norfolk.

Our crews found Jacob Taylor and his team of federal scientists out inspecting the waters, as part of the U.S. Geological Survey.

They drove down from Richmond to study the tide, wind and rain, and to share their findings with other agencies to best predict this storm.

“Try to keep people safe ultimately,” said Taylor.

“We have plans," said Redick. "We’re going to respond to anything that comes our way."

According to Redick, city crews were all hands on deck.

They cleared drains and ditches ahead of Ian’s arrival and made sure pumps are worked.

Norfolk already flooding in parts of the city. Here’s a look in the Hague neighborhood. More on what the city advises for drivers coming up at noon on @13NewsNow #Ian pic.twitter.com/aEzilsfmcd — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) September 30, 2022

Though flooding is a concern, Redick said city crews were also turning their attention to a new threat.

“Really the concern is transitioning to the winds," said Redick.

People who live in low-lying areas who need a place to park, can use the city’s York Garage and Brambleton Lot for free until Saturday morning.

