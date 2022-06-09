Food giveaway to be held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire

In the aftermath of the fire, foodbank and city leaders came together to discuss how they would immediately address helping that area of the city.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is responding to an increased community need after a fire destroyed a store in Norfolk.

On Sept. 5, the Family Dollar in the Church Street Shopping Center caught on fire, destroying a primary place for many nearby residents to stock up on food items, cleaning supplies and more.

Firefighters worked for hours to prevent the spread of fire to adjacent businesses. Officials said no one was hurt.

In the aftermath, foodbank managers and city representatives came together to discuss how they would immediately address helping people who live near the store.

A drive-thru and walk-up food pantry event will be held on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Volunteers will give out 35-pound boxes of food, which will include canned items, produce and meat.

The food giveaway will be held at 720 Church Street. That's on the corner of Church St. and Brambleton Ave