The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia is adding additional food distribution days at its Tidewater Drive location for Coast Guard and federal workers affected by the shutdown.

Families in need of fresh produce, meats, poultry and other food items can visit 800 Tidewater Drive in Norfolk from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday and Friday and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The expanded days and hours will begin Jan. 24 and remain in effect until Feb. 28.

"We are well equipped to assist furloughed employees and their families in need as a result of the continued support of our generous donors," said Ruth Jones Nichols, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore CEO.

"We are fortunate to have additional resources that enable us to extend our service delivery model to food insecure families who would not typically find themselves in our lines."

The Foodbank is encouraging furloughed workers in need of assistance to visit www.foodbankonline.org.

