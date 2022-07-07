Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore look to leaders for help with rising food costs

Representatives Elaine Luria and Bobby Scott visited the foodbank Thursday morning.

NORFOLK, Va. — Supply chain issues and high food prices are making it difficult for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“At the same time, our neighbors in need are feeling the impact of inflation and there are more people in our lines that need our services than ever before," said Christopher Tan, the CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

He said leaders plan to double fuel costs to distribute food for the next budget to offset high gas prices. Though, Tan said some issues are improving.

“The supply chain issues seem to be getting a little bit better," he said. "We’re seeing some improvement there. There are still certain items that we’re definitely having difficulties obtaining.”

Leaders said it’s not stopping them from feeding many across Hampton Roads.

The foodbank will continue to distribute food to many children in need thanks to the Keep Kids Fed Act, a bill that was led by Congressman Bobby Scott. President Biden recently signed the bill into law.

“Having the programs being able to operate means that the foodbank can distribute food through those feeding sites," Rep. Scott said. "Without the bill, the feeding sites wouldn’t be there.”

Leaders at the foodbank said they still need help. Thursday morning, Congressman Scott and Congresswoman Elaine Luria toured the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and spoke with leaders about the ongoing issues.

“Coming to visit the foodbank gives u a good snapshot of food insecurity within the community and try to understand from the federal level what we’re doing through federal programs that can help our local community,” Rep. Elaine Luria said.

Luria said after the foodbank reached out for help a few months ago, she's now working to get about $450,000 in funding for a mobile pantry on the Eastern Shore. These funds would buy a vehicle, hire staff and secure food.

Tan said the foodbank is in need of funding, and hopes these federal leaders can help ease their burden.

“We’re eating that cost, and we need their help in helping us figure out how to deliver food to the community,” he said.

They also need help from the community. making a donation or volunteering can help feed many in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.