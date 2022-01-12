Flight woes: Forbes ranks ORF in top 10 worst airports for holiday travel

While you can't always control changes in your travel, one of the best tips that can help you navigate the unexpected is to get your trip insured.

We all know that traveling during the holiday season can feel especially stressful, and that for many airports, delays and cancellations are almost expected.

A newly released study by the Forbes Advisor Team, however, shows us that catching a flight locally may create even more of a headache.

Norfolk International Airport was ranked the 8th worst airport in the country for holiday travel, according to their numbers.

The study looked at rates and trends from percentage of flights canceled and percentage of aviation delays to the average holiday flight fare.

Specifically, researchers looked at the 100 busiest airports across the country based on the total number of domestic passengers in 2021.

For ORF, 2.33% of flights were cancelled during the holiday season, and the average price for a trip was $431.45.

The worst airport for holiday travel overall was Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

Forbes also found the top worst airlines to fly during holiday travel times, with JetBlue Airways coming in at the top.

While you can't always control changes in your travel, one of the best tips that can help you navigate the unexpected is to get your trip insured.