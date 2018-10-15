NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A former "American Idol" contestant will remain behind bars after making her first court appearance on drug charges.

Antonella Barba pleaded not guilty to distributing more than 100 grams of heroin. She was arrested in Norfolk last week. If convicted, she could face between five and 40 years in prison.

The 31-year-old was a contestant on season 6 of "American Idol" back in 2007. She finished in the top 16 on the singing reality competition before being eliminated. Jordin Sparks ultimately won the season.

Barba had her fair share of controversy on "American Idol." While appearing on the show, racy images emerged of her topless on the beach. Additional photos of Barba posing in a wet T-shirt near the World War II Memorial in Washington also surfaced.

She's also appeared on "Fear Factor," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and other television shows.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2018 WVEC