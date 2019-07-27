NORFOLK, Va. — Former NFL player for the Detroit Lions Don Carey is back in at his alma mater, Norfolk State University, with his REECH Foundation’s second STEAM Day and Youth Football Camp.

STEAM is short for science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

“We’re trying to dispel the dichotomy between sports and academics so to speak,” Carey said.

“Some of our students may go pro in football but all of our students can go pro in some rock star STEM job right here in Hampton Roads.”

Saturday morning, kids hit the field at William "Dick" Price Stadium for football drills and words of encouragement then headed inside Joseph G. Echols Hall for lessons on space, robotics, math, health, and botany.

“They have a lot of football camps out here but they just mainly focus on the athlete part and not the educational part," Nikida Johnson said. "So I’m very interested in letting my soon know about the STEM program that they have.”

About 400 kids signed up for the free camp.

Carey said it’s all about giving kids a strong foundation.

“I myself am biased towards STEM," he said. "I have my degree in building, construction, and technology right here form Norfolk State University. And I think it’s a great way for our youth, particularly our inner-city youth, to connect to success.”