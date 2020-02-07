Former Norfolk Catholic school teacher sentenced for abusing student

NORFOLK, Va. — A former Catholic school teacher will spend three years behind bars for sexually abusing a student.
A judge sentenced 70-year-old Daniel Wolfe on Thursday to five years in prison, with two suspended.
Wolfe pleaded guilty last year to abusing a 15-year-old when he taught at Norfolk Catholic High School.
The abuse happened in the late 1970s, and Wolfe hasn't taught at the school since the 1980s.
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond maintains an updated list of clergy who have served there and have also had a proven allegation of sexual abuse involving a minor made against them.
Abuse allegations should be reported directly to local law enforcement, including Child Protective Services (CPS) at 1-800-552-7096 and by calling the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064.