NORFOLK, Va. — A former Norfolk Sheriff's Office deputy, recently a U.S. Customs and Border Protection trainee, was shot and killed after a fight at a bar in Georgia on Sunday.

The Glynn County Police Department said around 1:30 a.m., an argument started at the Rafters bar located at 315 Mallery Street in St. Simmons, Georgia. The argument escalated into shoving.

Police said the two men went outside, and 27-year-old Calvin Jenkins got a gun from his car. He started shooting at 37-year-old Wolf Valmond.

Police said Valmond was hit twice before he ran down the street. He was eventually taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jenkins was arrested by police and charged with murder.

Calvin Jenkins, 27, was arrested after a U.S. Customs and Border Protections trainee was shot and killed at a St. Simons bar, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Glynn County Police Department

The Norfolk Sheriff's Office Sheriff Joe Baron posted the following statement on his Facebook page:

"It is with a very heavy heart we received the news of the completely senseless murder of Wolf Valmond. He served honorably with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, then the Norfolk Police Department, and had recently joined Federal Law enforcement. Always had a smile for everyone he encountered. Always ready to serve and protect. Kind, warm, smart, and loving. He will be missed by all who knew him, but he is a great loss to our community and our nation as someone who stood the line to keep us all safe. Praying for his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace."

Joe Baron It is with a very heavy heart we received the news of the completely senseless murder of Wolf Valmond. He served honorably with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office, then the Norfolk Police Department, and...

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection also released the following statement about Valmond's death:

“Early Sunday, December 15 a Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations trainee was shot and killed in an incident that occurred in Saint Simons, GA. Wolf Valmond, 37 years old and assigned to the Baltimore Field Office, joined CBP last month and was a trainee at the CBP Field Operations Academy at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, GA. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with Valmond’s family, friends and fellow classmates during this difficult time.”

RELATED: 'Impractical Jokers' announce tour stop at Norfolk Scope

RELATED: IN SESSION: Mosaic Steel Orchestra teaches more than music after school