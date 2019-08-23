NORFOLK, Va. — A former Norfolk prosecutor is facing dozens of child sex crime charges, according to police.

Timothy Carnes is charged with 13 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and 13 counts of procuring children online.

Amanda Howie, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney's Office, said Carnes was an assistant Commonwealth's attorney from November 2004 to May 2008.

Howie said her office would not be handling the case and a special prosecutor will be appointed.

