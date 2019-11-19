NORFOLK, Va. — Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe pleaded not guilty to corruption charges in Norfolk Federal Court Tuesday afternoon.

McCabe was limited in his comments outside Norfolk Federal Court, but he said he’s ready for trial.

“I hope you respect, I can’t make any comments,” he told reporters as he exited the court.

McCabe appeared in court alongside his attorney James Broccoletti.

“He’s not guilty, he’s planning obviously to defend himself vigorously and we’re looking forward to his trial in May,” Broccoletti said.

Co-defendant Gerard Boyle also appeared in court to plead not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say McCabe and Boyle were involved in an illicit quid pro quo relationship while McCabe was sheriff.

Boyle was C.E.O. of Correct Care Solutions, a company that provided medical services to inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

According to the allegations, Boyle gave McCabe cash, travel, entertainment, gift cards, and campaign contributions.

The gifts were reportedly in exchange for actions that favored Boyle’s company - including contract extensions and renewals, as well as inside bidding information.

Both McCabe and Boyle opted for a jury trial. The judge set pre-trial for February 3 and the trial for May 27.

Boyle didn't say anything to reporters outside the court.