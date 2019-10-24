NORFOLK, Va. — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a former sheriff of the City of Norfolk with defrauding citizens through a bribery scheme.

The indictment claims 46-year-old Robert McCabe and 64-year-old Gerard Boyle engaged in an illicit quid pro quo relationship while McCabe was the Sheriff of the City of Norfolk.

During most of the time covered in the indictment, Boyle was the Chief Executive Officer of Correct Care Solutions, a company that he founded and which contracted with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to provide medical services to the inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

According to allegations in the indictment, between about January 2004 and December 2016, Boyle gave McCabe cash, travel, a loan, entertainment, gift cards, personal gifts, and campaign contributions.

The gifts were in exchange for official actions that favored Boyle’s company with the medical services contract, including contract extensions and renewals, as well as inside bidding information.

The indictment also alleges that McCabe engaged in a similar illicit quid pro quo relationship with the unnamed Chief Executive Officer of a Louisiana-based company that provided food services management to the Norfolk City Jail.

McCabe is charged with eleven counts, including conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right, obtaining property under color of official right, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.

Boyle is charged with six counts, including conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, Boyle faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

McCabe currently lives in West Palm Beach, Florida.