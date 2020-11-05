Former Norfolk treasurer, councilman released from prison because of coronavirus concerns

The Federal Bureau of Prisons let Anthony Burfoot out of prison and placed him on home confinement. Burfoot is serving time for public corruption.

NORFOLK, Va. — A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said former Norfolk city treasurer Anthony Burfoot was on home confinement after the Federal Bureau of Prisons released Burfoot. The reason for the release was concern about COVID-19 within the prison system.

Burfoot, who was a member of Norfolk City Council prior to serving as treasurer, turned himself in to U.S. Marshals in April 2017 to serve time for corruption and perjury.

A jury convicted Burfoot months earlier in December 2016 on several charges.

Federal prosecutors said Burfoot solicited money, car payments, and other items of value, in exchange for favors during his time on council.

Joshua Stueve, spokesman for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, confirmed that Burfoot had been released. Burfoot had been serving his sentence at U. S. Penitentiary (UPS) Canaan in Pennsylvania.