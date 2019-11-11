NORFOLK, Va. — Former Norfolk city treasurer and councilman Anthony Burfoot, who currently is in federal prison in Pennsylvania, filed a motion to vacate, correct, or set aside his six-year prison sentence.

On April 19, 2017, Burfoot turned himself in to U.S. Marshalls to serve time for corruption and perjury. Prosecutors said Burfoot solicited money, car payments, and other items of value, in exchange for favors during his time on Norfolk's city council.

On November 8, 2019, Burfoot asked the courts to vacate his conviction. In court documents, Burfoot claims his sentencing is unlawful and argues that:

He received ineffective assistance of counsel in violation of the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution resulting in the denial of his right to due process and a fair jury trial.

The prosecutor engaged in misconduct that ultimately led the jury astray and resulted in an improper conviction and sentence.

His Fifth Amendment right to due process was denied when he received a sentence that was substantively unreasonable and greater than necessary to achieve the goals of sentencing.

During Burfoot's pre-trial, trial, sentencing, and appeal, he was represented by Andrew M. Sacks.

13News Now reached out to Sacks. He said:

I have no comment at this time. As far as I am concerned, this is a matter between Mr. Burfoot and the Court.

In August 2018, a federal appeals court upheld Burfoot's public corruption convictions. In his appeal, he argued that there wasn't enough evidence to convict him in the bribery schemes because the evidence showed only that he engaged in a conflict of interest.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his arguments and affirmed all of his convictions.

